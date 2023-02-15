Mark Robinson death: Man jailed after manslaughter plea
- Published
The family of a man who died a year after suffering a brain injury in a violent attack say they are suffering "a life sentence".
Mark Robinson was assaulted in Redcar, on Teesside, in July 2020 and died in August the following year.
Raymond Whincup, 36, was charged with murder and went on trial at Teesside Crown Court before pleading guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.
He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Cleveland Police said Mr Robinson, of Guisborough, was attacked in a friend's flat on Redcar's Station Road.
'Unprovoked assault'
The 40-year-old's mother praised the medical treatment he received, which she credited with preventing his death on the day of the "vicious, sustained and unprovoked assault from Raymond Whincup".
"I struggle to put into words how this has devastated our family. Mark was so much more than a good, decent man who deserved to live and enjoy his life.
"As a family we will never forget him, we will celebrate his life and we will always love him and miss him so very much.
"No matter what sentence Raymond Whincup received, as a family we serve a life sentence without Mark."
Det Supt Helen Barker said Cleveland Police's thoughts remained with the family "as they continue to live with the devastating impact of losing their beloved son, brother and uncle".
She added: "I'd also like to pay tribute to their dignity in the most difficult of circumstances - throughout the investigation and the entire court process.
"Nothing can bring Mark back, but I hope the result brings a degree of comfort to his family."
