Middlesbrough's Empire nightclub no longer appealing against closure
A nightclub that had its licence suspended after a stabbing is no longer appealing against the decision.
The Empire in Middlesbrough was ordered to close for four weeks by the council after two violent incidents which were linked to children.
Middlesbrough Council ruled to suspend the premise's licence after a hearing last September where it was told it could have become "a murder scene".
It is expected to reopen from Wednesday 15 March.
The council confirmed the Empire had withdrawn its appeal so it will not have to attend Teesside Magistrates' Court next month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Cleveland Police triggered a review of the venue's licence after a 19-year old clubgoer was stabbed in the back.
Three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, were arrested, however, no charges were brought and the investigation has since closed.
That incident led to a two-day hearing where barrister Duncan Craig, representing the club, said it was a terrible incident but improvements had since been made.
At the same hearing, the mother of the stab victim said: "I don't want the Empire closed down but I want to make it the safest venue in Middlesbrough.
"I don't want anyone to go through what me and my husband have gone through - it's been traumatising. It could have been a murder scene."
A council spokesperson said since the hearing, the club had implemented a number of measures to improve public safety and to address underage customers getting in.
"In view of these improvements, including a comprehensive search policy with the use of knife wands, the council has agreed to remove the requirement for the installation of a knife arch at the premises," they said.
"The remaining conditions and the four-week suspension imposed by the licensing committee will now be implemented and their appeal has been withdrawn."
