Trimdon Village: Raymond Ayre died after being hit by car
- Published
A man who died after being hit by a car in County Durham was a 73-year-old grandfather, police have said.
Raymond Ayre died from his injuries after he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in West Lane, Trimdon Village, just before 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Mr Ayre's family said he would be "sadly missed" not only by his loved ones, but by his many friends and those in the community.
Police are appealing for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage.
