Darlington: Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a motorcycle, police have confirmed.
Emergency Services were called to the crash in Freeman's Place in Darlington shortly after 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
Durham Police said despite the efforts of paramedics the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough. Police are appealing for witnesses.
They also want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.