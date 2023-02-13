Woman's £33k fund to help others after Redcar dog attack
- Published
A woman who raised more than £33,000 after her husky was seriously injured in a dog attack has set up a fund to help other pet owners.
Marie Hay, 40, was walking her dog Naevia in Redcar when she said she was set upon by two "bulldog type" dogs.
The six-and-a-half-year-old suffered significant injuries, leaving Ms Hay with a vet bill of at least £13,000.
Since her fundraiser exceeded this amount, Ms Hay has pledged to use the money to support other pet owners.
Ms Hay, from Nunthorpe, is in contact with Danielle Saunderson, from Bangor, County Down in Northern Ireland, whose dog was also injured in an attack.
Her Shih Tzu, Teddy, suffered life-threatening injuries after being allegedly attacked by an off-the-lead dog on 1 February.
Ms Saunderson set up a fundraiser to help pay some of the bill but had faced a shortfall. Ms Hay has stepped in and agreed to cover the cost.
"I noticed their fundraiser was asking for £8,000 but it was only up to about £6,300 and I messaged her to say I have this fund," Ms Hay said.
"The family didn't ask for any help but it means if the dog needs other treatment, it will get it and it will have a nice life."
Teddy had to have eight inches (20cm) of his intestine and kidney removed and remains in specialist care.
After being contacted by Ms Hay, Ms Saunderson said she was thankful and that the money would also go towards Teddy's long term rehabilitation and treatment.
Ms Hay, who said the money would be securely kept as a fund to help others, "couldn't believe" how much had been raised.
"I have never felt so much support from everyone in my life as I have now," she said.
"The whole world wants her [Naevia] to survive".
Naevia remains at Wear Referrals in Sedgefield after suffering "catastrophic" injuries to her front and back legs as well as her chest, cheeks and face.
She is due to remain under their care for another week where she is to undergo a further operation on her chest.
Ms Hay's fundraiser had been set up after being asked to pay £10,000 to "get her to the point where she can survive".
Her insurance policy had only covered the first £4,000 needed for Naevia's treatment and she has since urged pet owners to check what they are covered for to avoid being left with a shortfall.
Cleveland Police said it was continuing with their investigation.
