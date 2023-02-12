Crook residents shocked after cars burnt out in town
- Published
Residents say they have been left in shock after eight cars were destroyed by fire in neighbouring streets in a County Durham town.
People living in Milburn Street and Wilson Street, Crook, were woken by the vehicle fires in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Witnesses told the BBC that PVC windows and doors on nearby homes had melted due to the heat.
A joint police and fire service investigation has been launched.
Three fire crews from Crook, Durham and Bishop Auckland were called to both scenes. No injuries were reported at the time.
Shaun Hope said he had to rescue his grandson after flames came extremely close to his bedroom window on Milburn Street.
"Everyone was out watching what was going on," Mr Hope said.
The incident has left burnt-out shells of parked cars across both streets.
Mr Hope said the community had been left in shock following the fires.
"They are all good hard working people in this street," he said. "They don't deserve this."
Graeme Carr, station manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are working closely with Durham Police to assist them with the next steps of their investigation."
Durham Police has been approached for comment.
