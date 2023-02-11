Redcar rail ticket seller Linda Green dies after decades in job
- Published
A well-known ticket seller who worked at her town's railway station for almost 40 years has died.
Linda Green, 60, had been known as the "face of Redcar" after working at Redcar Central since the mid-1980s.
The mother of two, who had been a ticket agent, was described as a "friend to everybody" by her family.
She had been due to become a grandmother just weeks before her death, daughter Laura Green told the BBC.
"She adored the people and customers and lots and lots of people became her friends," Ms Green said.
"She was a friend to everybody, absolutely everybody."
Her mother joined the railways in 1983 and started at Middlesbrough railway station before moving closer to home several years later.
She moved to Redcar Central where she became a "local legend" across the town, not just for selling tickets but for lending people an ear.
Ms Green said: "People would actually refuse to buy tickets from anyone else, and the other staff were perfectly capable, but they would refuse and say they would wait until Mam was back.
"It's really telling just how trusted she was, people knew she wasn't there to sell them the most expensive ticket and she would help them.
"People who were nervous, she would walk them through and she was just really, really good at her job."
Linda, who was married to Mike and had another daughter, Katie Ross, had been the daughter of a railway worker and her family said the industry "was in her blood".
Mrs Green's death after developing pancreatic cancer had come as a "shock", her daughter said.
'Huge personality'
Following her death, the family said they had been inundated by hundreds of people sharing their memories.
"She was a huge personality," Ms Green said.
"It's really telling these days on social media you get the best and worse but there's been hundreds of comments and all are positive.
"People have been sharing their memories of when she was helping them, she's obviously had a massive impact, one more than we realise."
