Darlington man fell through roof and feared losing leg
A man who had to undergo three operations to save one his legs when he plunged through a roof is "on the road to recovery", his family has said.
Roofer Dan Ranson, 46, had been working on a garage in Darlington when he fell on 19 October.
He suffered a collapsed lung and a double compound break to his tibia. He stayed in hospital for three weeks.
His sister, Sarah Macmurdie, is due to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in tribute to the medics who saved him.
After his fall, Mr Ranson's right leg took the full force of the fall, causing severe injuries.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called and they managed to straighten out Mr Ranson's leg.
He was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where he was told his limb might have to be amputated.
Medics managed to save it and Mr Ranson is making a steady recovery, his family said.
Ms Macmurdie, 48, travelled to the North East after hearing of her brother's accident and stayed with him for the full time he was in hospital.
"Our family will be eternally grateful that he was able to receive treatment so quickly," said the nurse, who lives in Warwickshire.
"We were lucky enough to meet one of the air ambulance doctors, who came to visit my brother on the ward. This was such a lovely gesture and very much appreciated."
She said she is planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in September to raise money and awareness for GNAAS.
Ms Macmurdie said she had prepared for the trek in Tanzania by taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Jurassic Coast challenges.
