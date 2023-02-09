Middlesbrough police identify 35 men over rise in violence
Thirty-five men have been identified by police over rising reports of violence against sex workers in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police said it had been working with charity A Way Out since last month to gather intelligence
It said the men - found to be buying sex - would be cautioned, put on rehabilitation courses and potentially charged with offences.
Officers believe offenders target people selling sex thinking they will not report crimes.
"Regardless of their personal situation, we want to ensure that anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence or violence can feel comfortable and confident enough to come forward and report it," said Det Insp Dan Cook.
"And to know that they will be fully supported throughout and any allegations thoroughly investigated."
Officers have also been talking to people living in parts of the town where sex workers are based to understand the impact it had on them and the area they live.
Det Insp Cook added: "Sex workers are vulnerable and often suffer from addiction, homelessness, and face many challenges where sex work becomes their only option for financial support.
"They are often targeted by dangerous individuals.
"Every sex worker is entitled to safety, support and justice when they have been a victim of crime."
