Nunthorpe family raises £13,000 after Redcar beach dog attack
A family left with a £13,000 bill after their dog was seriously injured in a beach attack have said they were "flabbergasted" after hitting their fundraising goal.
Marie Hay had been walking husky Naevia on Redcar beach when it was set upon by two "bulldog-type" dogs on Sunday.
Four people who intervened required hospital treatment and Naevia suffered significant injuries.
Now more than £13,200 has been raised in the last 72 hours to help her.
Ms Hay, 40, from Nunthorpe, near Middlesbrough, said the money would allow Naevia to be treated at specialists Wear Referrals in Sedgefield.
After the attack, the six-and-half-year-old dog was "pouring with blood" after sustaining injuries to her front and back legs, her chest, cheeks and face.
On Thursday, Ms Hay said Naevia had showed very early signs of recovery after seeing her for the first time since she was admitted, although she remains in a critical condition.
"The vets said she had moved position and put her nose where she had her paws, as if to smell where [I had held her], she hadn't sat like that before," she said.
The family had been asked to pay more than £10,000 by vets to "get her to the point where she can survive".
However, their insurance policy only covers the first £4,000 and they have already paid out £3,000.
Ms Hay, who previously said how Naevia was "gorgeous" with children and did not fight back, said the money raised would help pay the mounting vet bill.
"I'm just flabbergasted, I didn't expect [the fundraiser] would have got to the end of the week, but knowing now if she has to be in for another week, I've got the support there," she said.
"There's no saying she won't need another week or two in the vets because of how catastrophic her injuries are."
She added that the family had been "overwhelmed" by the support they had received both on the beach and online.
Cleveland Police, which is investigating, said it attended the scene and took "initial details including [later] a counter allegation from the bulldogs' owner".
It also said that it is understood at least one of the dogs received veterinary treatment "and a man and three women attended hospital for treatment - primarily for hand injuries".
A spokesperson urged anyone who may have seen the attack get in contact.
