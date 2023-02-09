Darlington man jailed for biting hamster's head off
A man has been jailed after admitting biting off a pet hamster's head on Christmas Eve.
Jamie Straugher of Victoria Road, Darlington, was charged with causing suffering to a protected animal.
He was also charged with failing to surrender and failing to appear at court on Monday.
Straugher, 20, who appeared before Newton Aycliffe magistrates on Wednesday, admitted all charges and was jailed for 26 weeks.
He was also ordered to pay £154.
Straugher was also given a 10-year disqualification order, meaning he is banned from owning, keeping, dealing or transporting animals.
