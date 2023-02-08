New Newton Aycliffe Woodham Academy and swimming pool plans passed
Plans have been approved for a new secondary school which is due to open next September.
The new three-storey building will be built close to the existing Woodham Academy in Newton Aycliffe.
As well as rooms for teaching, eating and assembly, the plans passed by Durham County Council also include a sports building with a four-lane swimming pool and four sports courts.
Current school buildings were described as "at the end of their lifespan".
Deputy headteacher Danny Morgans said the school had had issues with rooms flooding after bouts of rain in the past, and added not having rooms available had had a "detrimental impact on students' learning".
He added: "The proposed new buildings will accommodate students in a variety of modern classrooms and specialist spaces.
"They will deliver significant operational benefits by minimising movement time around the site and offer an attractive learning environment to deliver the school curriculum, which will contribute to enhancing students' learning."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the development would provide a more energy-efficient building, reducing carbon footprints and creating a more sustainable environment.
The current buildings will be demolished once the new site is open, which is expected to be in September 2024.
Approving the planning application, councillors said the scheme was a "no-brainer" and praised the benefits it will have on the community.
