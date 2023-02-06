Developer appeals Middlesbrough Council's shop plan refusal
A developer has appealed against a council's refusal of new shops in Middlesbrough.
Middlesbrough Council rejected ML Retail's plans for nine units - including a Lidl supermarket - in Low Lane, near the A174 crossing.
Councillors said the plan would have a negative impact on other nearby shops and it was "entirely in the wrong place".
An appeal has been lodged with the government's planning inspectorate.
ML Retail said the development would have created 98 full-time jobs with other units to have included a drive-thru and possibly a Home Bargains or B&M, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Absolutely horrendous'
Councillors objected because of the possible impact on businesses in the Colby Newham District Centre and fears over traffic problems in the area.
At the time, councillor Joan McTigue said the shops were "entirely in the wrong place" and would make already "nightmare" traffic "absolutely horrendous".
Councillor Carolyn Dodds, who represents the Trimdon ward where the development was proposed, said the "transport situation would be diabolical".
At the September meeting, property company Savills' Brad Wiseman, on behalf of the developer, said it was the best location for the plan and the council's report did not reflect the mitigation schemes the developer was proposing.
It is not known when a decision will be made by planning inspectors.
