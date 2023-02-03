Middlesbrough cycle lane warning as cars damaged
Barriers have had to be put up around a newly-built cycle lane after cars were damaged by being driven over it.
Middlesbrough Council has also put up signs in Grange Road to show it is no longer possible to drive down the length of the road because of the new cycle lane and planters either side.
The changes come after a new office block was built for an insurance firm.
But a number of drivers had continued to go over the now-closed section of road, the council said.
According to witnesses, car parts - including bumpers - have been left strewn on the road in recent weeks.
A car was even abandoned after being damaged while trying to get over the new cycle lane, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The changes were brought in following a planning application for Six Centre Square, an office for up to 450 workers from the insurance firm AXA UK.
Permission to close part of the road had been granted as it previously ran through the middle of the cycle lane.
The planning application document said the changes would improve the situation for pedestrians as well as cyclists.
A Middlesbrough Council spokesperson said temporary signs and barriers had been put in place to "assist during the early implementation stage".
It said this would "help make motorists aware of the changes".
