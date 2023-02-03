Redcar seafront family attraction approved in town plan
- Published
Plans for a new family attraction on Redcar seafront have been approved.
The former M&S and Goodwins buildings are set to be demolished to make way for the Culture and Leisure Anchor Attraction on the Esplanade, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said.
Final details of what will be in the new centre next to The Hub are yet to be confirmed but there could be bowling and virtual reality games.
Demolition will be in the spring with construction to start in the summer.
The new centre will replace the library at Redcar and Cleveland House and will have "access to digital technology, information, services and learning" and a children's library with storytelling area, the council said.
Improvements to Redcar's High Street including new street furniture and landscaping with plants and trees were also approved by the council while Queen Street will be pedestrianised.
The colour and type of cladding on the exterior of the building are yet to be finalised.
Darren Winter, chair of Redcar Town Board, said: "We are delighted the plans for the Culture and Leisure Anchor Attraction have been approved as well as the public realm improvements.
"These projects will support the wider regeneration of Redcar's High Street that we know residents, businesses, and visitors want now and in the future."
Chris Gallacher, cabinet member for economic development at the council, said the approved plans would "transform the heart of Redcar town centre".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.