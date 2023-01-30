Warning after baby allowed to roam in car in Darlington
An 11-month old baby could have "flown" through the windscreen after travelling in a car without a seatbelt, police say.
Durham officers saw the unrestrained infant "moving around" the rear seats of the car in Darlington on Sunday.
The force said a passenger, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, had been holding on to the infant.
Drivers have since been warned of the consequences, which could include serious injury.
"Whatever you may believe, it is simply not possible to hold on to a child during a collision," the force's Roads and Armed Policing unit said.
The driver was reported for the offence and was told they must walk from the scene, along with the child.
