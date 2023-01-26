Saltburn company fined for failing to prevent worker fall
- Published
A company has been fined after an employee was hurt from falling into a pit, in the dark, at work.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found Peel Jones Copper Products Limited had not provided a suitable protection or cover for the pits at its Carlin How foundry.
The HSE said there had been a previous accident where a member of staff had fallen into a pit but was not hurt.
It was fined £26,666 and ordered to pay costs of £4,156 after pleading guilty.
The case at Teesside Magistrates' Court heard how a worker, who has not been identified, had been opening up the company's site at Maynard Foundry near Saltburn on 27 August 2021 when he fell in the dark.
As the lights inside the company's casting room were off, the worker, who had to walk across the room to turn them on, lost their bearings and fell into one of the company's pits and broke a rib.
The HSE found the company had not properly assessed the risk created by the pits and had not put suitable edge protection or covers over them.
The company had previously been served with a notice three years earlier, following an HSE inspection in 2018, to provide protection around the moulding pit.
The court heard such protection was installed but was later removed as the firm started to use larger moulds.
HSE inspector Stephen Garner said: "The company failed to take suitable measures to prevent employees falling into its moulding pits. This was a clear and obvious hazard that was known to the company.
"There had been a previous incident and HSE had already taken enforcement action in relation to this particular risk in 2018.
"It should be immediately foreseeable that harm is likely to result from a system whereby employees are required to walk past unprotected fall edges in the dark in order to open up a site."
The company was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.