Darlington man avoids jail over child abuse images
A man who was found with almost 200 images of child sexual abuse has avoided jail.
Clive Marchant, 68, of Corporation Road, Darlington, was convicted of possessing indecent and prohibited images of children during a trial in September.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, he was handed a 15 month sentence, suspended for two years.
He was also given strict conditions including use of an electronic tag.
Officers at Cleveland Police had received intelligence from concerned members of the public.
Specialist officers then examined Marchant's electronic devices where they found 193 indecent images of minors.
Some of the images were said to be under the "most severe" kind, while there were images across all categories.
Following sentencing, Det Con Natasha Vaughan, of Cleveland Police's child abuse and vulnerable adult unit, said the case served as a warning.
"Behind every indecent image is an innocent child victim.
"I welcome today's sentence and hope it sends a stern message that those found to be involved in this vile activity can expect to be brought before the courts."
Ch Insp Deb Fenny added: "We will always take immediate action on concerns that someone is making or in possession of indecent images of children.
