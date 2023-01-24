Lazenby house fire: Man, 70, dies after blaze rips through home
A man has died after a fire broke out inside his house.
The blaze started late on Monday evening at the property in High Street, Lazenby, near Middlesbrough.
Emergency teams were alerted just before midnight with three crews dispatched who arrived within minutes, Cleveland Fire Brigade said.
Firefighters found the 70-year-old man on the ground floor of the house and carried him outside, where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Nobody else was injured or rescued.
'Tragic situation'
The kitchen and a rear bedroom were destroyed by the blaze and firefighters left the scene just before 01:45 GMT.
The cause is being investigated with Cleveland Police however the fire is not currently being treated as suspicious, the service said.
Cleveland Fire Brigade chief fire officer Ian Hayton said it was "an incredibly tragic situation".
"On behalf of everyone here at Cleveland Fire Authority we would like to send our deepest condolences to the man's family and friends at this sad time," he said.
