More than 2,200 illegal vapes seized from Darlington shops
- Published
Thousands of illegal and over-strength vapes destined to be used by children have been seized.
Durham Police has joined Darlington trading standards in a continuing crackdown on the devices being sold to minors as young as 12.
Officers seized more than 2,200 vapes, worth in excess of £37,000, from four stores in the town on 13 January.
Darlington Borough Council believes the colourful, sweet-flavoured devices are deliberately aimed at children.
It also claims that organised criminals are behind the illegal trade.
Shaun Trevor, who led the operation on behalf of the council's trading standards team, said: "If you sell illegal vapes, especially to children, then expect a visit from us.
"It is clear from the bright colours and designs that these products are being aimed at children.
"In the North-East of England alone, more than 1.4 tonnes of illegal vapes were seized from shops in the second half of last year."
Instead of containing around 600 puffs - which is what UK regulations allow - the seized vapes ranged from 2,500 to 10,000.
A 3,500-puff vape is approximately equivalent to smoking 280 cigarettes.
Illegal stock seized from Puff Puff Vape in the Cornmill Centre, Brinkburn Stores in Brinkburn Road, Food Plus in North Road and Neasham Road Mini Market and illegal cigarettes were also found at one of the premises.
The shops were all visited following complaints from members of the public.
It followed an operation which netted 489 illegal vapes, almost 20,000 cigarettes and 7kg of tobacco in the town last December.
Insp Peter Newman, from Durham Constabulary, said: "Illicit and dangerous tobacco can not only cause serious harm to people's health, but the proceeds are often invested into organised crime and can help fund more serious offences."
