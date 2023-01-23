Cleveland Police: Sex assault inspector could lose pension savings
A former police inspector who groped two female colleagues at a boozy Christmas party could be stripped of part of his police pension.
Lee Morgan, 46, received a suspended sentence last month for sexual assault.
He resigned from Cleveland Police in November and was banned from policing for life.
A spokesperson for the force's Police and Crime Commissioner, Steve Turner, said the loss of Morgan's pension "is being considered".
Mr Turner added: "Any possible forfeiture of Mr Morgan's police pension will be considered in line with police regulations and Home Office guidance".
"I am assured that this individual has been robustly dealt by both police misconduct processes and via the criminal justice system.
"It sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated within Cleveland Police or in wider society."
Police officers can be made to forfeit up to 65% of their pensions if they are convicted of a criminal offence committed in connection with their service as a member of a police force that could result in a serious loss of confidence.
Last year a disciplinary hearing in Stockton-on-Tees chaired by Chief Constable Mark Webster found Morgan guilty of gross misconduct for breaching standards for integrity and engaging in discreditable conduct.
It heard Morgan was the most senior officer at a drunken Christmas party at a pub in Yarm in December 2021 when he groped the bottoms of colleagues.
Mr Webster told the hearing that Morgan, who served for 23 years and had numerous commendations, would have been sacked had he not resigned.
Morgan was not present at the disciplinary hearing but in a statement his police representative said he was "very remorseful" for "the emotional impact" of his behaviour.
He was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years, after admitting two sexual assaults.
