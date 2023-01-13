Stockton e-bike collision leaves woman seriously injured
A woman in her late 70s was left with serious internal and head injuries when she was struck by an e-bike.
The woman was in Stockton when she was hit by the bike, whose male rider left the scene.
She was injured in the crash on Hartburn Lane at about 12:55 GMT on Thursday.
Cleveland Police are appealing for dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from anyone who might have been in the area at the time.
The victim is being treated at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, police said.
She is believed to have been approaching her car when she was struck by the bike, falling to the ground and sustaining her injuries.
Police said they do not know the direction in which the rider left the scene.
