Adam Thomson: Further two accused of murder over Hartlepool death
- Published
A 15-year-old boy is among two further people who have been charged with murdering a "doting father".
Adam Thomson, 30, died after being injured in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool on 4 January.
Two people, Sarah Hadfield and Anthony Hadfield have already appeared in court charged with murder and are due to go on trial in July.
The boy and a man aged 30, were detained by police on Monday.
They have also been charged with murder and are due before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
Following Mr Thomson's death, eight people including five men and three women were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They have since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Previously, Mr Thomson's family said: "Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
"He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter.
"We are devastated to lose him so young."
