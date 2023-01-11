Stockton Jiu-Jitsu medal winners who never intended to compete
- Published
Two brothers who have won medals in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu have said they never expected to compete seriously when they took it up four years ago.
Ben Swainston, 16, who won two gold medals at the European Championships, started doing the martial art after seeing his older brother Josh training and entering competitions.
The Stockton pair train together multiple times a day.
And they admitted their supportive relationship had kept them successful.
Ben, who also collected silver at the World Championships in the US last month, said: "I joined the gym to train, I didn't have ambitions of competing - I just wanted to keep fit and I just got better and better.
"I entered competitions and the Europeans came up and there were kids with eight years of experience on me and I just fought and I took double gold.
"Then three weeks later we flew to California to compete at the worlds where the level is so high, and I took second in my division and second in the open weight too."
Josh, 23, said as much as it hurt him to say it, his younger brother was the better of the two at the grappling combat sport.
Ben laughed and added his brother's support "means everything to me, as he's beat up me up for so many years".
The pair, who work for their uncle's window and doors business, train up to three times a day, morning, afternoons and evenings.
This year it is likely their schedule will take them away every month to competitions across Europe.
Josh said: "Normally when we are away it's just the two of us and we end up coaching each other from the side and whenever Ben is on, that's when my nerves are through the roof.
"I'm sweating then, the most recent time was in Rome at the Europeans seeing Ben get double gold, it was just one of the best, most proud times."
Josh, who held the 2021 British title and took bronze in the Europeans, got into it after one of his friends suggested it.
"I just wanted a different lifestyle and a change and I ended up loving it. Fast forward four years and we've travelled the world, been to America and competed in some of the biggest competitions," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.