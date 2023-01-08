Stockton solar farm opponents claim plans are excessive
Plans for a solar farm near a Teesside village are "excessive" and would "industrialise" the countryside, objectors have said.
Sirius Renewable Energy wants to construct panels and a battery storage system on 87 hectares of farmland near Carlton.
It said the scheme would support long-term rural jobs and protect communities from blackouts.
However, objectors said the area already had enough solar farms.
Sirius, which has applied to Stockton Council for planning permission, said the 40-year solar farm would supply enough renewable energy to power more than 16,800 homes annually and the battery system would store enough electricity to supply over 41,700 homes.
It also said the facilities would reduce CO2 emissions by almost 58,000 tonnes a year.
'Lose vital farmland'
In its planning statement, the company said the project would help with "decarbonising the electricity grid by 2035 and meeting the nation's carbon reduction targets".
It also said the solar farm would have "a low visual impact" that would be "generally very localised" for residents of Carlton and Redmarshall villages and it would be "assimilated into the surrounding landscape".
Redmarshall Parish Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it supported renewable energy sources but the number of proposals for solar farms in the area was "excessive".
It added: "This application brings very little in the way of benefits."
One resident said: "Productive agricultural land should not be replaced or substituted for energy production.
"The visual impact of such a large scale solar farm is significant to residents and users of the area.
"The villages should not be industrialised, losing vital farmland that can serve the public and livestock for many years."
Other concerns raised included the effect the farm would have on property values, loss of open spaces and increased traffic.
