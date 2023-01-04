Darlington bag snatcher jailed at Teesside Crown Court
- Published
A bag snatcher has been jailed for 27 months after an "extremely frightening" attack.
Sean Taylor appeared at Teesside Crown Court on 3 January, after being charged with robbery on 30 November.
The 32-year-old, of no-fixed-abode, had confronted a woman on Powlett Street, Darlington, before pulling her bag from her chest.
He was later caught after an officer saw Taylor acting suspiciously near Darlington Memorial Hospital.
The court heard how on searching Taylor, officers found the woman's bank card, which was later returned to her.
"This was an extremely frightening incident for the victim who was understandably shaken," Det Sgt Lee Foster said.
"Thankfully, we were able to identify Taylor swiftly, make an arrest and get him put behind bars for the new year."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.