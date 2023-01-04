Teesworks hotel and shops plan revealed
Plans to build a 160-bed hotel, shops and a fuel station on the edge of the Teesworks site have been revealed.
The scheme is being proposed as part of a "new services zone" off the Trunk Road at Lackenby between Middlesbrough and Redcar.
A spokesman for the Tees Valley Combined Authority said plans would be submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council "in the coming weeks".
It also includes plans for a pub and two restaurants near the freeport.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said the scheme would provide "shops, services and attractions for visitors and for nearby Grangetown, Teesville, and South Bank" as well as serving "thousands of construction workers due to come to Teesworks".
Teesworks Development Director Matt Johnson said there had "already been strong expressions of interest" in the plan which was a "key part of the wider masterplan".
