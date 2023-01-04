Teesside University lecturer awarded for inspiring community nurses
A lecturer has been recognised for her skill in inspiring the next generation of community nurses.
Denise Dye, a community nursing lecturer at Teesside University, said she felt "incredible" to receive the title of Queen's Nurse.
It is given by the Queen's Nursing Institute to nurses who are role models and committed to improving nursing.
Mrs Dye's husband's grandmother, Constance, also received the award and the family still has her certificate.
Mrs Dye joined the university about a year ago with experience as a cardiology and substance misuse nurse.
She said: "It's something I never thought I would attain.
"I first went into nursing as a single mother, aged 22. I initially worked as a cardiology nurse, which I started while completing my nursing studies, before becoming a substance misuse nurse in a female prison.
"It involved helping to better engage the prisoners with healthcare and helping to educate them on accessing medical care. From that role, I became interested in academic work and also moved across to become a community staff nurse with a hospital trust in North Yorkshire."
Professor Tim Thompson, dean of the School of Health & Life Sciences, said: "We are immensely proud that Denise has been awarded this prestigious honour in recognition of her enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring community nurses, who study with us, can develop their knowledge and skills."
