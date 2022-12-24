Thornaby deaths: Man charged with murdering Italian couple
A man has been charged with murdering two Italians who were found dead at a flat in Teesside.
The bodies of Antonino Calabrò, 26, known as Nino, and 20-year-old Francesca Di Dio were discovered by police in Thornaby Road, Thornaby, on Wednesday.
Andrea Cardinale, 21, of Thornaby Road, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 26 December.
Cleveland Police said their families were being supported by officers.
The couple were reportedly engaged to be married.
