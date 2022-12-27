Newton Aycliffe multi-storey car park faces demolition
A town's only multi-storey car park, which was closed over health and safety concerns, is facing demolition.
The site in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, could be pulled down if a bid for Levelling Up funding to redevelop the town is successful.
The land would then be used as a ground-level car park and a dedicated bus interchange.
Durham County Council said if the bid was approved it would deliver "improved" public space.
The owners of the car park, Aycliffe Town Centre, previously said it would stay closed while safety assessments were carried out.
However, it now looks likely that the structure will be razed.
Conservative MP for Sedgefield Paul Howell said the car park was "no use" and the transformational plans would provide a new "opportunity".
He said the town centre had become "boxed in" but the demolition would allow planners to create an "open vista."
"The idea is people will then see there is a town centre there," he said.
Mr Howell added that the new interchange would give improved access to buses, attracting more people into the town.
Neville Jones, Lib Dem councillor for Aycliffe East on town and county councils, said: "We would love it if Paul Howell comes good with this bid as this would breathe new life into a forgotten town centre."
Proposals to "repurpose land and buildings" were first revealed in June.
Part of a bid totalling £117.4m across towns in County Durham, the council said the second round of funding would deliver investment in transport, regeneration and town centres.
Susan Robinson, Durham County Council's head of corporate property and land, said: "We submitted bids totalling almost £100m to the government's Levelling Up Fund for five of our parliamentary constituencies, including Newton Aycliffe.
"If successful, land and buildings in the town centre will be repurposed to provide improved flexible public space, a public transport interchange and provision of surface-level parking.
"The outcomes of the bids are expected in the new year. In the meantime, the owners are continuing to complete technical assessments ahead of its transformation."
Aycliffe Town Centre was approached for comment.
