Steven Clark: Missing man plea renewed 30 years on
- Published
The family of a man who vanished 30 years ago have renewed their appeal for information on the anniversary of his disappearance.
Steven Clark, who was 23, was last seen near his home in Marske, near Redcar, on 28 December 1992.
Police believe he is dead and arrested his parents on suspicion of murder in 2020 but released them without charge.
The family has joined the charity Missing People in their bid to find out what happened to him.
Mr Clark, who had a disability which meant he could not use his left arm and had a limp, had been for a walk with his mother along the beach to Saltburn.
She last saw him entering a public toilet at about 15:00 and for many years that was said to be the last sighting of him.
But in September 2020 Cleveland Police said a woman had reported seeing him later that day close to his home.
Mr Clark, who was described as being 6ft 3in tall of medium build with blue eyes and dark brown hair, was last seen wearing a maroon crew neck jumper, a navy-blue parka with fur hood, blue denim jeans, and grey trainers.
Missing People said his parents Doris and Charles and younger sister Victoria Orr had "worked tirelessly to keep search efforts for Steven alive in the hopes that he will be found safe and well".
Ms Orr said: "Steven going missing has been a living nightmare for all of us.
"Our relationship as a family was love-filled, Steven and I couldn't have wished for a happier childhood."
She said her brother was an "avid Arsenal fan" and lover of music who played a baritone euphonium and was a "great swimmer" who "loved computing and IT".
"He had a great sense of humour, an infectious laugh - you couldn't help but laugh when being around him," Ms Orr added.
She said his disappearance had devastated the family and they did not celebrate Christmas for eight years as it "just felt wrong without Steven".
Mr Clark was born in the UK and grew up in South Africa until 1990 when the family returned to England, moving first to Guildford in Surrey before settling in Marske.
In a statement, released to coincide with the new appeal, the family said: "Dealing with ambiguous loss is a life sentence.
"The constant, painful limbo of not knowing is a horrible thing to live with.
"We still hope that he will walk through the door one day, but we appreciate that as each year passes it becomes more and more unlikely.
"We just want to know what happened."
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said there were "no active lines" of inquiry on Mr Clark's case but the force would "continue to respond to intelligence and information which may help us to locate Steven".
He said any information, "no matter how insignificant it may seem", should be reported.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.