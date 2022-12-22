Thornaby deaths: Police launch murder investigation after bodies found
- Published
A man has been arrested after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a flat.
Cleveland Police said it had launched a murder investigation after the pair were discovered in the property on Thornaby Road, Thornaby, at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The victims have yet to be identified, the force said.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious near the flats, which are on the site of the former Royal George Pub, between 10:00 and 11:00 on Wednesday.
