Andrew Stones: Stockton riverside missing man search finds nothing
A riverside search for a man who disappeared two years ago found nothing and he "remains missing", police say.
Andrew Stones, 42, from Stockton, was last seen in October 2020.
Cleveland Police launched a murder inquiry last year but no-one has been charged and two men arrested were released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said the search at St Mark's Basin in the town on Tuesday had been "based on information and intelligence".
He said: "This search has now concluded and I would continue to urge anyone with information to contact us with any information that they may have which could lead us to locate Andrew."
Mr Stones was last seen at about midday on 28 October 2020 on Norton Road, close to the Buffs Social Club.
After his disappearance police carried out house-to-house inquiries, CCTV trawls and searches of open land and commercial premises.
Det Ch Insp Page said "extensive police inquiries" had been conducted.
