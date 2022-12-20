Counterfeit cigarettes found in untaxed car in Middlesbrough
- Published
An untaxed car removed from a street was found to contain thousands of counterfeit cigarettes thought to be destined for under-the-counter sales.
More than 5,600 cigarettes and 1.5kg (3lbs) of tobacco were found inside a VW Passat seized in Middlesbrough.
It is believed the vehicle was being used to store the tobacco which would then be supplied to local shops.
Trading Standards officers investigating the haul valued it at about £3,000.
The seizure was made on 23 November, but has only now been publicised.
Middlesbrough Council's community safety manager Dale Metcalfe, said: "What started as the removal of an untaxed vehicle by our neighbourhood safety wardens is now leading to investigations into the sale of illicit tobacco and we will continue to work closely with our Trading Standards colleagues."
Trading Standards staff expect more action will follow as the boxes of cigarettes did not have the required health warnings on the packaging.
They have asked for anyone who has concerns or suspicions about businesses or residential premises that might be involved in the illicit tobacco trade to contact them.
The council's head of public protection Judith Hedgley said: "Our Trading Standards team is involved in a number of investigations and national operations into the sale of illicit tobacco, which we know is a trade supported by organised crime and has a detrimental impact on local communities.
"We know that vehicles are being used to store larger quantities of illicit tobacco, instead of keeping them inside shops or houses, to try to avoid detection," she added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.