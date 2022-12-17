Yarm: Five arrests in crackdown on violence against women
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism or sexual assault in a crackdown on violence against women and girls on Teesside.
The arrests in Yarm were made by Cleveland Police over three consecutive weekends.
Officers identified the historic market town as an area of concern after analysing figures from previous years.
Voyeurism can involve "upskirting" - a crime which sees a phone used to take pictures under a victim's clothing.
It can be punishable by up to two years in prison.
Supt Helen Barker, the force's lead on violence against women and girls, said: "The vast majority of women and girls enjoy a night out free from harm, but we do know there is a large amount of unwanted attention from a minority of males."
On Friday, Cleveland Police had four uniformed officers on patrol in the town, which is popular for its nightlife.
Sgt Roger Millward, part of the crackdown called Operation Rudby, said the World Cup and Christmas were likely to lead to a "spike in offences".
"Part of the operation is engagement - to engage the public and make them aware these things are more prevalent than you think.
"We've had plain clothes patrols stopping people being preyed on and protecting vulnerable people."
