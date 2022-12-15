Teesside seized off-road motorbikes crushed by police
Off-road motorbikes found illegally ridden around Teesside have been crushed as part of a police operation.
Cleveland Police seized six bikes - including quad bikes - as part of an anti-social behaviour investigation.
Sixty young people will also take part in an six-week educational programme teaching them about the laws involving off-road bikes.
Police said the use of off-road bikes was a "blight on communities" and they treated it "very seriously".
Cleveland Police's Chief Constable Mark Webster said: "We want to send out a clear message that this will not be tolerated.
"If you ride your off-road bike illegally then your bike can not only be seized but it can also be crushed too."
Mr Webster added he hoped an additional education programme called Back on Track would help "change the culture" of riding off-road bikes.
He said: "We hope that by learning about the legal consequences of riding these bikes and also the risk of seriously hurting or even killing themselves it may dissuade these young people from getting on these bikes in the first place."
In August, 10 teenagers and men aged between 16 and 42 were arrested and officers seized 10 bikes after a number of gatherings of quad bikes and off-road bikes in Middlesbrough and Redcar.
The force later released images of 26 off-road motorbikes and quadbikes following complains of a mass ride.
Operation Endurance has been funded by the area's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner from money and assets seized from criminals.
Mr Turner said: "Residents regularly tell me about the disruptive impact nuisance riding has on their communities, so it's great to see the Force's tough response to those responsible."
