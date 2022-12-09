Shildon Mini Market must close over illegal tobacco
- Published
A corner shop has been forced to shut after its workers sold "illegal" tobacco to undercover officers.
Shildon Mini Market must close for three months after Durham County Council's trading standards team made the discovery.
A closure order for the shop on Church Street, Shildon, was obtained by the council at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.
The council said it would "take further action if necessary".
Workers at the shop were found to have sold cigarettes which did not comply with rules on standardised packaging, magistrates heard.
It followed intelligence from the community that the shop was suspected to be supplying illegal tobacco.
'Personal use'
During a visit, one worker told an officer they did not stock tobacco products, but officers later found a bag with several packets of cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco.
The worker then said items were not being sold and were for "personal use".
On a further visit where a test purchase was made, a worker sold an officer two packs of illegal cigarettes.
A second such purchase took place a few days later where a different worker sold two further packs.
On Friday, Owen Cleugh, public protection manager at Durham County Council, said the sale of illegal tobacco could have "devastating" consequences.
"Not only does it have a serious impact on health, it also brings crime and nuisance to neighbourhoods, makes it easier for children to get hold of cheap tobacco, and undermines the efforts of stop smoking services," he said.
"We are continuing to investigate this case and will take further action if necessary."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.