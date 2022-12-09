Government to decide if manufacturing plant is built on Billingham sport site
A decision about building a manufacturing plant on a former football pitch and athletics track will be made by the government.
Fujifilm has applied for permission to build on the former Billingham Synthonia Football site.
The move goes against Stockton Council policy because of the loss of the playing field.
However the plans were approved and the final decision will now be made by the Secretary of State.
Councillors who approved the move heard about plans for a new sports "hub" for the town.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said plans led by the Football Foundation could see "multiple artificial pitches" created at the former Billingham Campus School.
'Derelict site'
Councillors heard the former Billingham Synthonia site has been empty since 2017 since the team relocated to play home games at the Norton Sports Complex.
Now described as "derelict" councillors were told the ground would not return to sporting use.
Fujifilm wants to build a three-storey bio-tech manufacturing facility with labs, offices, warehouses, waste treatment plant and production suites as it expands its "bio-campus".
The plans drew objections from Sport England, and four letters from residents worried about issues with traffic, parking, noise, smell and light.
Stockton Council's principal planning officer Elaine Atkinson admitted the scheme went against policy because of the loss of the playing field, but recommended the plans for approval saying they would bring "significant economic benefits."
She added that she was hopeful if the sports hub proposal was approved it could be operational in 2025.
"Billingham Synthonia hasn't been in use for several years and we know we need a new facility. The hub will bring about those facilities to replace Billingham Synthonia," she said.
Committee chair Councillor Mick Stoker said of the former Synthonia ground: "It's actually a derelict site. There is no way it could ever come back into a sports facility."
But Councillor Lynn Hall called on the council to "weigh up the loss" of the former sports ground. She said she wanted "more detail about the sports provision".
