Port Clarence death man identified as Brian Gatley
A man who died days after collapsing at a house where windows had been smashed has been identified as Brian Gatley.
The 61-year-old was found by Cleveland Police in Samphire Street in Port Clarence, Stockton, at about 19:15 GMT on 28 November.
He died two days later in hospital and seven people were arrested,.
A force spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, adding: "Our thoughts are with Mr Gatley's family at this extremely difficult time."
She said officers were investigating two other incidents which happened shortly before Mr Gatley was discovered in the street which were currently being linked.
