Hartlepool MP warns Cleveland Fire Brigade facing 'huge strain'
- Published
Cleveland Fire Brigade is facing a "huge strain" on resources and needs financial support, one of the area's MPs has warned.
In a debate in Parliament Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer said it was unclear how long it could sustain the service.
It was "severely hampered by disproportionate funding" compared with other fire authorities, she said.
She called on government ministers to meet Cleveland Fire Authority chiefs to discuss the funding situation.
The Conservative MP added the service faced additional challenges because it covered an area of high deprivation and high levels of arson.
At the latest meeting of the fire authority's executive committee, finance chiefs warned councillors they would face "difficult choices ahead".
Treasurer Chris Little said it was "probably the most difficult budget position the authority has faced".
It was planning for a deficit of £2.27m over the next three years, which equated to 7.4% of the current budget, but it could be higher, he said.
Chief fire officer Ian Hayton said he did not know where the money could come from that "does not put significant jobs at risk".
Government funding of the fire authority has reduced by £4.9m - 26% - since 2013 with an increased reliance placed on council tax income, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.