Middlesbrough Ukrainian refugees: Four families forced to find new homes
Four families of Ukrainian refugees living with UK hosts have had to move out after their sponsorship agreements broke down, a council has revealed.
Nearly 60 refugees have arrived in Middlesbrough since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Most are still within the initial six-month agreed period but some have been asked to leave when that expires or have found their own accommodation.
Middlesbrough Borough Council said the future plans for many were undecided.
"Other hosts have not been asked about their plans because the guests have only been here for a short period of time, or because their guests have not yet arrived," a spokesperson said.
Four sponsorship agreements broke down completely with the Ukraine families having to leave their hosts' homes early and move to hotels, alternative accommodation or new sponsors.
Twelve refugees, living with four hosts, found their own accommodation at the end of the six months while another four have moved to different local authorities with their two sponsors.
Another host has said they do not want to house their guest past six months while two other refugees have been asked to leave at that point, but only when they have found new accommodation.
There are 44 people who remain within their first six months and seven hosts have agreed to go beyond this time period, the council said.
But only six families of refugees have been in the borough longer than six months.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine 59 people fleeing the conflict have arrived in the borough, living with 27 hosts, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Those willing to provide accommodation for longer than the initial six months are eligible to receive £350 a month for the first 12 months.
The local authority said it would be supporting Ukrainians needing to find a new place to live.
