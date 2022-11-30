Teesside man dies two days after being found at damaged house
A man has died two days after being found collapsed by police at a property which had had its windows smashed.
Cleveland Police said the 61-year-old was found on Samphire Street in Port Clarence at about 19:15 GMT on Monday.
The force had been attending a related report of an aggravated burglary on Hatfield Road in Billingham, which lies about three miles (4.8km) away, about 40 minutes earlier.
Six men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incidents.
A force representative said one man remained in custody, while the six others had been released on bail pending further inquiries.
They said the man had died in hospital and a post-mortem examination was due to be held to determine the cause of his death.
