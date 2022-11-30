Cleveland Police officer barred for life for groping colleagues
Published
A police inspector has been barred from serving for life after he sexually assaulted two female colleagues at a drunken Christmas party.
Lee Morgan, 45, was the most senior officer at the social gathering in Yarm, Teesside, last December, when he groped the women's bottoms.
He admitted two counts of sexual assault when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court last month.
The former Cleveland Police control room inspector resigned on Monday.
The disciplinary hearing in Stockton-on-Tees was chaired by Chief Constable Mark Webster who found Morgan guilty of gross misconduct for breaching standards for integrity and engaging in discreditable conduct.
'Punishment outweighs crime'
Mr Webster said Morgan, who served for 23 years and had numerous commendations, would have been sacked had he not resigned.
"It is unacceptable for officers who are responsible for enforcing the law to break the law," the chief constable said.
CCTV images from two pubs showed Morgan grabbing one colleague's buttocks and, separately, leaning towards another and seemingly grabbing the lower part of her body, the hearing was told.
Morgan was not present but his police representative read a statement in which he said he was "very remorseful" for "the emotional impact" of his behaviour.
However, he was also critical of the investigation and prosecution which he claimed had not taken account of his mental health at the time.
He had undiagnosed mental health issues, having worked in a stressful environment for such a long time, the hearing was told.
"I have made stupid mistakes through intoxication, mental health and bad decision-making," he said.
Morgan also claimed: "I have done wrong, [but] the punishment far, far outweighs the crime."
'Acted without integrity'
Mr Webster said Morgan suggested there had been an "over-zealous" investigation, which the force's Directorate of Standards and Ethics denied.
Det Ch Insp John Bonner, from the directorate, said violence against women by police officers was an issue under national scrutiny.
"It is imperative that policing makes it clear that misconduct of this nature is wholly unacceptable," he said.
The sexual assaults on the two junior colleagues were deliberate and there had been no misunderstanding, the hearing was told.
Mr Bonner said: "They should have been able to trust him to the ends of the earth. He should have been a role model. He acted without a shred of integrity."
Neither victim was willing to give evidence in court, the hearing was told.
Morgan will be sentenced for two counts of sexual assault when he appears at Newcastle Crown Court on 12 December.
