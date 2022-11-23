Darlington teacher banned over sexual contact with pupil
- Published
A "respected" teacher who engaged in sexual contact with a pupil has been banned from the profession for life.
Aimee Jones, 36, was jailed for eight months in November 2021 after admitting four offences involving a girl aged between 13 and 17.
Following a teacher misconduct hearing, Jones, who worked at a school in Darlington, has been banned from teaching indefinitely in England.
Officials said she would not be allowed to reapply for her teaching status.
The misconduct panel said Jones, whose address in November 2021 was in Melsonby near Richmond, North Yorkshire, "had formed a relationship and engaged in sexual conduct with a pupil at the school" which was an "abuse of trust".
'Respected teacher'
She began working at the school in September 2016 and had progressed to the head of her department before she was arrested on school grounds on 19 March last year.
The pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, then made a statement to police on 21 March and the following day Jones's employment was terminated, the panel said.
Its report said the teacher "admitted her actions to police" and, according to the sentencing judge in her case at Teesside Crown Court, showed "entirely genuine remorse" and had "a genuine concern for the wellbeing" of her victim.
The panel also noted the judge's comments that there was "nothing to suggest that, save for this offending, you were anything other than a respected and good teacher".
Representing the secretary of state for education, decision maker Alan Meyrick said a ban was "necessary to maintain public confidence" in teachers, adding: "In view of the seriousness of the allegation found proved against her, I have decided that Aimee Jones shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of her eligibility to teach."
Jones was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after admitting four counts of abuse of a position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with a female aged between 13 and17 where she did not believe the victim to be over the age of 18.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.