Redcar blast furnace demolished
- Published
An industrial landmark which dominated the Teesside skyline since the 1970s has been demolished.
A 250-metre exclusion zone was put in place for the levelling of the Redcar blast furnace, the casting houses, the dust catcher and conveyors.
Following months of planning, air horns were sounded at about 09:00 GMT shortly before the structure was felled in a matter of seconds.
The blast furnace once produced 3.6 million tonnes of iron a year.
The former steelworks site is being cleared to create the Teesworks industrial zone.
Thompsons of Prudhoe, which carried out the work, spent months preparing and clearing the area.
Observers were asked to watch from a safe distance with access along Gare Road in Redcar closed from 08:00 GMT.
Teesworks said efforts had been made to reduce the impact of dust from the demolition.
However, it urged members of the public to be aware of the wind direction.
The four enormous gas stoves which heated the furnace are set to be demolished separately in the next month.
