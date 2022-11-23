Teesside University football academy aims to develop talent
A university is hoping its new football academy will help nurture a fresh generation of male and female players.
Teesside University wants to build on a scholarship scheme set up with former Middlesbrough defender George Friend in August.
The academy will see students able to study their preferred subjects while training and playing at a high level.
Those taking part will get 10 hours of football-related activity a week such as coaching, conditioning and analysis.
It is hoped the scheme could develop the region's next generation of men's and women's footballing talent into semi-professional and professional careers.
As an ambassador for Teesside's new academy, current Birmingham City player Friend said: "The North East has a huge amount of talent and it would be fantastic to see a greater pipeline of professional players coming from the Tees Valley as a result of this programme.
"With hard work and dedication, these young athletes could be equipped for promising careers in football - whether that's on the pitch or in the backroom."
The university has a history of supporting sporting excellence through scholarships, as England Women's footballer Beth Mead was on the elite athlete scheme.
Prof Mark Simpson, pro vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, said: "It will provide future generations of talented students with access to exceptional support and facilities to develop their skills and equip them for their future careers."
