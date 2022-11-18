Middlesbrough: Man sought over theft of ambulance equipment
Police have released images of a man suspected of stealing life-saving equipment from an ambulance while paramedics were helping a patient.
A Samsung tablet with essential details of call-outs was taken from the vehicle on Middlesbrough's Kildare Street at about 02:30 GMT on 6 November.
Footage shows a man opening the door to the front cab and also taking a bag containing a paramedic's food.
It was later found on Essex Street but the tablet has not been recovered.
Tracking data showed the device was in the area of Costa Street before it lost power.
Without the tablet, the ambulance was "essentially off the road and cannot be used", Cleveland Police said.
The male suspect was wearing a blue waterproof coat with a yellow blanket around his neck and shoulders and a cap.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
