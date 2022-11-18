Award for Saltburn sea swimmer's guardian angel rescuer
A woman who stopped a man being swept out to sea is to get a bravery award.
Dave Thomas had been left clinging on to a pier leg at Saltburn-by-the-Sea in July when he got caught in a rip current while swimming, causing him to be dragged away from the shore.
He was spotted by Laura Burniston, who was in a beach hut, and she grabbed a rope and hauled him to safety.
Mr Thomas, who nominated her for the Royal Humane Society award, called her his "guardian angel".
Mr Thomas, a member of Saltburn Sea Swimmers, said he feared for the worst with the "tide crashing over my head" as he clung on to the pier, thinking, "this is it, my day's numbered here, I've had it".
But he was spotted by Ms Burniston who tied a rope around herself - and with lifebelt attached to the other end - threw it over the side of the pier.
She then managed to drag Mr Thomas across about half the length of the pier, until he could get on his feet and be helped to shore by others.
"It could've easily have gone the wrong way, it was a scary day for everyone involved," said Ms Burniston.
She added it was "instinct" that told her something was not right so "I just set off and did my thing".
Mr Thomas said he planned to arrange a ceremony in the coming weeks to celebrate Ms Burniston's award.
"Other people who've had Royal Humane Society awards include Grace Darling and Bram Stoker so she's with an elite group. She's like my guardian angel looking out for things, she should get paid," he added.
