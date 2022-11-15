Middlesbrough murder probe victim Carlos Boyce was 'doting dad'
A man allegedly murdered at a house on Teesside was a "loving and doting dad", his family said.
Carlos Boyce was discovered when police were called to Middlesbrough's Homerton Road at 17:30 GMT on Friday.
Three men, aged 37, 45, and 52, have been arrested on suspicion of murder while a fourth, aged 30, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Boyce's family said the 36-year-old was "loved massively" and a "friend to many".
His son described him as "the best man in the world" and his "idol", Cleveland Police said.
Emergency services also found another 36-year-old man seriously injured in Homerton Road. He was later treated in hospital.
