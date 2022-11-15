Yarm School: Teacher Paul Elliott banned from classroom
A school which exposed a teacher's career-long lies about his experience and qualifications has welcomed his lifelong ban from teaching.
Paul Elliott falsely claimed he had studied at Oxford University and played professional rugby, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said.
He was caught out while head of religion and philosophy at Yarm School in Yarm, Teesside.
The Secretary of State for Education banned him from teaching in England.
A teacher misconduct panel found 13 allegations proven and recommended he be banned indefinitely, with the secretary of state's decision maker Sarah Buxcey adding: "In view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Elliott shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach."
Mr Elliott was appointed head of religion and philosophy at Yarm School in Yarm, Teesside, in August 2018, but was dismissed 14 months later after the school became concerned "he had not been truthful in his application", the misconduct panel's chairman Clive Ruddle said.
The school, which charges £4,921 a term, identified a number of "inconsistencies" throughout his employment history, which included jobs at a number of prestigious schools, and reported him to the TRA.
Claims the misconduct panel found proven to be false included that Mr Elliott:
- Studied medicine at Oxford University in the 1980s and played rugby for them in 1995.
- Was a "visiting scholar" at Cambridge University in 2005-06.
- Was a professional player for Wigan Warriors on an £80,000-a-year contract until his career was curtailed by injury.
- Was selected to play rugby against Australia when they toured the UK in 1988.
- Was a director of rugby, assistant director of sport and master in charge of Oxbridge at Churcher's College.
Mr Elliott accepted he had made mistakes in job applications but denied ever doing it deliberately to be dishonest.
The misconduct panel found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.
In a statement released after the conclusions were published, Yarm School said it was its "duty to report any behaviour that we believe falls below the high standards of the education profession".
A spokeswoman added: "We welcome the findings and sanction of the TRA panel and thank them for their thorough, independent hearing."
